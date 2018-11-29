Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $491,000 in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,676,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 388.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after buying an additional 1,094,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after buying an additional 908,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $621,442.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,358.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $212,403.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,805 shares of company stock worth $8,227,046 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

