Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $104.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

