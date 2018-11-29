GFG Resources (GFG) Shares Up 37.8%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) shot up 37.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 185,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 102,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GFG Resources from C$1.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In other GFG Resources news, insider Brian Neville Skanderbeg acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 414,500 shares of company stock worth $105,175 over the last quarter.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake Hills gold project that comprises 1,281 unpatented lode mining claims and 7 state mining leases covering approximately 33,500 acres located in Natrona County, Wyoming.

