GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRK. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in GeoPark by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GeoPark by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

