GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRK. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
