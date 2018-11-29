Genie Energy (GNE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

GNE stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 339.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

