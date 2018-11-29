Genie Energy (GNE) & ALLETE (ALE) Head to Head Comparison

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genie Energy and ALLETE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ALLETE 1 4 0 0 1.80

ALLETE has a consensus price target of $71.70, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. Given ALLETE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% ALLETE 11.12% 7.46% 3.06%

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ALLETE pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ALLETE has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and ALLETE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.64 -$6.99 million N/A N/A ALLETE $1.42 billion 2.91 $172.20 million $3.19 25.14

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Summary

ALLETE beats Genie Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 167 substations with a total capacity of 8,540 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

