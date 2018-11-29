Gear Energy (GXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 337748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several research firms have commented on GXE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 53,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,004.00. Also, Director John O’connell purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,842.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,940.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

