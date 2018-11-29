GBCGoldCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2,954.00 (GBC)

GBCGoldCoin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. GBCGoldCoin has a market cap of $2,954.00 and $0.00 worth of GBCGoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GBCGoldCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One GBCGoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GBCGoldCoin Profile

GBC is a coin. GBCGoldCoin’s total supply is 11,361,817 coins. GBCGoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @gbcgold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GBCGoldCoin is gbcgoldcoin.org

GBCGoldCoin Coin Trading

GBCGoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GBCGoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GBCGoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GBCGoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

