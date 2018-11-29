GB Group (GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:GBG opened at GBX 483.50 ($6.32) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.25 ($5.99).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

