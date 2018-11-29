Gary Bullard Sells 702 Shares of Gooch & Housego (GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total transaction of £9,385.74 ($12,264.13).

GHH stock opened at GBX 1,495 ($19.53) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.20 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.20.

Separately, FinnCap upped their target price on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

