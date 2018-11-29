Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 39,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,742,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 23.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $7,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,824,429 shares in the company, valued at $114,610,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 125,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $8,224,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at $124,315,428.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,037 shares of company stock worth $149,595,036 over the last 90 days. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

