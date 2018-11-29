Gan Plc (GAN) Insider Sells £109,650 in Stock

Gan Plc (LON:GAN) insider Dermot Smurfit sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £109,650 ($143,277.15).

LON GAN opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. Gan Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

Get GAN alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/gan-plc-gan-insider-sells-109650-in-stock.html.

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.