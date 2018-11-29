Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

GCAP stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Gain Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Schenk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,790.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,197.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gain Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,171,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

