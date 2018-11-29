FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:RIO opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 2,042.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

