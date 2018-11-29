FY2018 EPS Estimates for Unit Co. Increased by SunTrust Banks (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unit in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Unit had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE UNT opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Unit has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the second quarter valued at about $91,547,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 26.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 73,150 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 26.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.