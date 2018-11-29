Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,327 Shares of Investment Technology Group (ITG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.39% of Investment Technology Group worth $38,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 5,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,564,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investment Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Investment Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ITG stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.91 million, a PE ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.12. Investment Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.97 million. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts forecast that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

