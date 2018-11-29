Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of First Citizens BancShares worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $429.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $488.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,810,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 309 shares of company stock worth $130,538 and sold 5,531 shares worth $2,407,392. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

