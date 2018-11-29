Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,694 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $158,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 856 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $94,100.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,712 shares of company stock worth $1,776,916. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

PRI stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.87 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,694 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc-acquires-65694-shares-of-primerica-inc-pri.html.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.