Frontera Energy (PRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.41

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.41 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1189600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.48.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:PRE)
Frontera Energy Corp, formerly Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. It has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 50 blocks.
