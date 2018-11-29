Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

