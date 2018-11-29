Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

