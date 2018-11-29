Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 22,524 Coty Inc (COTY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 333.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coty by 34.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 2,308,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $20,060,404.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

COTY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

