Franks International NV (FI) Director Sells $1,586,000.00 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Steven B. Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,441,790.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 56,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,080. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.32. Franks International NV has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Franks International in the third quarter worth approximately $65,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franks International by 657.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franks International by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International in the third quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franks International by 61.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 895,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

