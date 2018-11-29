Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.78% of American Tower worth $502,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after buying an additional 1,139,504 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,522,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,429,000 after buying an additional 1,133,323 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after buying an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $15,400,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,053,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/franklin-resources-inc-reduces-position-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.