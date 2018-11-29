Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

FRAN stock remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,425. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Francesca’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martyn R. Redgrave acquired 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at $862,409.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Francesca’s by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

