Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773,421 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,385,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,635 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 363,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fossil Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,612 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,051,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. White sold 16,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $311,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $942.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.70 and a beta of -0.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

