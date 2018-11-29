Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 217690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.65 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

