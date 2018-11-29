FormFactor (FORM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $148,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

