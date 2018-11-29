Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,346,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $578,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

NYSE:F opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

