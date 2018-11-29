Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,683,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 717,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.56% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $443,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,055,000 after buying an additional 4,087,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,947,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 986,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

