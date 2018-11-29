Fmr LLC Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,815,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Gabelli cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Trebilcock bought 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $676,745.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever bought 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,844.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock worth $2,945,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/fmr-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.