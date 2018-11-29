Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,319 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 550,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 95.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 166,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

