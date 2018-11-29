Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,362 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Davita’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

