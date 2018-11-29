Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,338 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,707,000.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Seattle Genetics to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,239,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

