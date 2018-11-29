Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours Co has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

