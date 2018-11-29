Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.82 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after acquiring an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Below by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 189,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

