FirstEnergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,127 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,933% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $39.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

