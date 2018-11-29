First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,064,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 316,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/first-trust-nasdaq-bank-etf-ftxo-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.