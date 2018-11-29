First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.67 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

