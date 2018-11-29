First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $405,000 in Carnival Corp (CCL)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,401,000 after buying an additional 121,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 30.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 863,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,894,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 262,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

