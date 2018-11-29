First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $2,226,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

