First Financial Corp (THFF) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

