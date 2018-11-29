First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post sales of $152.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $94.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.70 million to $555.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $621.35 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $636.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

