First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Insider Sells $15,075.20 in Stock

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) insider John R. Reisner sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $15,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The stock has a market cap of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

