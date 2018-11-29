First Bancorp (FBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBNC. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

FBNC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 102,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne S. Deferie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

