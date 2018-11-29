First Analysis Comments on MAXIMUS, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Research analysts at First Analysis upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of MAXIMUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. First Analysis analyst F. Sparacino now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. First Analysis also issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of MMS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $558.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $63,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

