FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (IOG)

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

LON:IOG opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. Independent Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

