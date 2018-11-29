Financial Review: ADT (ADT) & General Cannabis (CANN)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and ADT (NYSE:ADT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This table compares General Cannabis and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -394.43% -243.86% -163.45% ADT 3.95% -3.76% -0.93%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and ADT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A ADT 0 1 8 0 2.89

ADT has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Given ADT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADT is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and ADT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $3.52 million 24.07 -$8.22 million N/A N/A ADT $4.32 billion 1.38 $342.62 million ($0.35) -22.49

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Dividends

ADT pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Cannabis does not pay a dividend. ADT pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

ADT beats General Cannabis on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Marketing Consulting and Apparel (Marketing), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), and Finance and Real Estate (Finance). The Security segment advanced security services, including on-site professional and cash transport to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops, as well as security services to non-cannabis customers in the hospitality business. The Marketing segment provides designing, branding, and marketing strategy consulting services to the cannabis industry; and designs and sources client-specific apparel and products. This segment offers t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories through an online shop, as well as cannabis retailers, and specialty t-shirt and gift shops. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that comprise obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. The Finance segment engages in the acquiring and leasing of cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This segment also offers shared office space, networking, and event services; direct term loans and revolving lines of credit; and customized finance, capital formation, and banking services. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.