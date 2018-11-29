Financial Contrast: Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) & Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Brilliance China Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $102.81 million 2.46 -$28.34 million N/A N/A Brilliance China Automotive $771.82 million 5.92 $554.15 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 3.82% 13.32% 7.10% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kandi Technologies Group does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brilliance China Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kandi Technologies Group and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Brilliance China Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

