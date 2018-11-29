Financial Analysis: CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 15.15% 14.40% 3.05% COMPANHIA PARAN/S 8.03% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CenterPoint Energy and COMPANHIA PARAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 5 4 0 2.44 COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and COMPANHIA PARAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $9.61 billion 1.44 $1.79 billion $1.37 20.15 COMPANHIA PARAN/S $4.40 billion 0.25 $323.93 million N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 28,883 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 24,662 circuit miles of underground distribution lines; and 235 substations with a transformer capacity of 64,924 megavolt amperes, as well as operated 14 regional service centers. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned approximately 75,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investments segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Houston, Texas.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

